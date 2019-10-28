Early Childhood Awareness & Advocacy Event

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Bay College Early Childhood Education Program: Exceptional Children in Early Childhood course is hosting a Parent Panel Event in the Bay College Library.

It’s happening Tuesday November 5 from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Several local families will be sharing their stories of parenting a young child with special developmental, behavioral and/or learning needs. Plus, organizations that offer services will be there to explain how they can help children and families.

Some of the topics of discussion will be early intervention, child welfare checks/vaccinations, screening, assessment & diagnosis, early education/school readiness, speech & language, fine/gross motor development, social-behavioral & home visiting, IEP/IFSP support & advocacy, and more.