MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – State Representative Jenn Hill cast her absentee ballot today at the Marquette City Clerk’s office. Hill believes that expanding voters’ rights through absentee and early voting is an essential component to higher voter turnout, allowing voters to cast their ballots at times that are more convenient for them.

“Early voting, which we voted on as a whole state, we voted to change our voting laws to allow this to happen. This means that you don’t have to wait for the day you can vote absentee. There are a lot of people who want to make sure their ballot gets turned in and have that experience. And so, folks you can turn your ballot in directly, which is what I just did.”

Hill continued, “you can also have your ballot mailed to you and you can mail it back with absentee that’s going to continue, but you can also come in and vote early. The goal is to have this be when we only have it on one day. What if something comes up what if you’re doing something that means that it’s available? We’ve also worked to have consolidation and coordination across townships so that townships can, you know, in our smaller townships, they’re more rural. They can work together and have a place we’re working to also save dollars as well.”

Early voting in Michigan began on October 28th as a pilot program in select jurisdictions. Marquette is the only municipality in the Upper Peninsula to participate. This early voting pilot program is an opportunity for the Michigan Department of State, Bureau of Elections, and participating clerks to test, assess, and review early voting technology and procedures in advance of the 2024 presidential election. Early voting was part of Proposal 2 which expanded voting rights across the state and overwhelmingly passed in last year’s election.