Early voting is underway in Michigan’s presidential primary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – Voting is underway in Michigan’s presidential primary more than a year after the option was greatly expanded through the passage of a ballot measure. But for many Democrats vying for the nomination remain focused — for now — on Iowa and other early states.

The 45-day window to cast absentee ballots began Saturday. And unlike in the past, people can vote early for any reason. It is expected to lead to what the secretary of state’s office called a “significant increase” in early voting, which already was on the rise before voters approved the 2018 constitutional amendment that allowed no-excuse absentee ballots. 

If you need help finding information about voting, this is a link to the Michigan Secretary of State’s page on voting.

