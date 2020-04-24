Eased order allows greenhouses, garden centers to reopen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The governor’s new executive order is now allowing garden centers and greenhouses to reopen.

Rick Vuyst with Flowerland on 28th Street in Kentwood says the store opened at noon Friday with workers wearing masks and sanitizing checkout counters.

“It’s a crucial time of the year for garden centers, greenhouses, landscapers. The bulk of our business is done in two months, April and May, so this is critical for us. It’s welcome news,” Vuyst said.

He says the business has been preparing for weeks and has learned a lot on how to put in place safeguards.

Flowerland says it has been closed since March 24 and is grateful for the change in policy.

“What has been difficult for us as greenhouses and garden centers in Michigan is the fact that we’ve seen our friends in other states able to be open and apply safeguards and continue to do business. So, we’re thankful that the governor has seen it that way,” Vuyst said.

Romence Gardens and Greenhouses on Lakeside Drive has a full inventory and is preparing to reopen as well. Katey Romence, an owner of the business, says they are receiving a lot of calls from customers wanting to buy plants.

“We want to kind of use our planting brain and just take a breath and realize that now you can do it and we’ll be ready for you,” Romence said.

She is offering online ordering and curbside pickup until she can get procedures in place to open.

Romence says gardening and planting will help everyone better process the pandemic.

“I’m excited that they are opening some of these things back up because people need to get some sense of normalcy,” Romence said.

Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that they will not be able to reopen until next week because they need to hire staff.