Easter Bunny makes a special socially distant visit to children in Marquette

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An Easter tradition for many people is visiting the Easter Bunny. With the pandemic, the United Way of Marquette County had helped the Easter Bunny see children from a distance.

On Friday, they managed to bring some cheer for one girl’s birthday. The Easter Bunny made a special visit to 8 year old Audra Stevenson and her sister Eleanor for Audra’s 8th birthday.

Audra says this is the best quarantine birthday ever.

“We had a party with all of my friends on Zoom,” said Audra.

Audra also plans on opening presents and cake for her special day. And a visit from the Easter Bunny made self distancing a little brighter for both the kids and adults.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"