Easter Bunny makes a special socially distant visit to children in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An Easter tradition for many people is visiting the Easter Bunny. With the pandemic, the United Way of Marquette County had helped the Easter Bunny see children from a distance.

On Friday, they managed to bring some cheer for one girl’s birthday. The Easter Bunny made a special visit to 8 year old Audra Stevenson and her sister Eleanor for Audra’s 8th birthday.

Audra says this is the best quarantine birthday ever.

“We had a party with all of my friends on Zoom,” said Audra.

Audra also plans on opening presents and cake for her special day. And a visit from the Easter Bunny made self distancing a little brighter for both the kids and adults.