Easter Bunny makes a special visit to Drummond Island while riding a horse

by: Brianna MacLean

Photo courtesy of Amanda Papke.

DRUMMOND ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in state-mandated closures, social distancing, and the cancellation of events. This also includes Easter Bunny visits.

However, this hasn’t stopped parents, communities, or even the Easter Bunny from coming up with creative ways to still visit children on Easter. Many fire departments made rounds in their local neighborhoods with the Easter Bunny waving to children from its fire trucks. But, have you seen the Easter Bunny riding around town on a horse?

Photos courtesy of Amanda Papke.

The Easter Bunny made a special visit to Drummond Island on April 10 after its annual Easter Egg Hunt had to be canceled.

Children were surprised as the Easter Bunny rode around on a horse, handing out eggs and treats to make this Easter a memorable one.

