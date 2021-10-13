Kwik Trip not making certain products due to supply shortages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers looking in the coolers of their local Kwik Trip may have noticed a sign saying certain products may not be available due to supply shortages.

When looking at dairy products or bottled water, Kwik Trip customers will see a sign posted regarding supply shortages and how it is affecting certain products.

Inside the cooler there are signs posted, one of them says:

Dear Guests, Due to supply shortages, we are temporarily unable to make some 8 fl oz and 16 fl oz beverages. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Note posted at Kwik Trip

That sign was posted in the dairy section near the bottles of milk. There was no information as to how long the supply shortages are expected to last.

The second note is in reference to a specific type of cap for their bottles of water. They are using a twist cap instead of the normal ‘sport cap’ due to shortages.

Both signs were posted around Nature’s Touch items (which is owned by Kwik Trip).