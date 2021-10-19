Local grocery stores in Upper Peninsula & NE Wisconsin bought by Coborn’s, Inc.

(WFRV) – Three Tadych’s Econofoods grocery stores in Northeast Wisconsin and three in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan were sold to Coborn’s, Inc.

According to officials, Coborn’s signed a purchase agreement to buy the six Tadych grocery stores.

The six stores that were included in the acquisition were:

1250 North 14th Avenue – Sturgeon Bay

278 South Main Street – Clintonville

109 North Main Street – Brillion

1401 O’dovero Drive – Marquette, Mich.

1600 South Stephenson Avenue – Iron Mountain, Mich.

1000 West Sharon Avenue – Houghton, Mich.

Coborn’s CEO says they are looking forward to using the same operating philosophies in those six locations.

“We look forward to extending the same operating philosophies in these locations that have made us successful for 100 years – investing and training for our people, supporting our communities and investing in our stores to improve the experience for our guests,” said Chris Coburn, Chairman, President and CEO of Coborn’s, Inc.

The transaction is expected to close in early Dec. The number of grocery stores owned by Coborn’s will expand to 66 locations in the following states:

Minnesota

Wisconsin

South Dakota

North Dakota

Michigan

“This sale makes perfect sense for our family and for our employees,” said Mike Tadych, Jim’s son and current owner.