More than 178,600 Michigan households are receiving additional home heating credit payment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than 178,600 Michigan households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2020 tax year are receiving an additional one-time payment this month to help keep their homes warm.

“The Home Heating Credit helps keep families warm by covering heating costs as we head into the fall, leaving more money on the table for other critical needs like rent, groceries, or bills. No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table, but too many families face those kinds of choices today. As the heating season rapidly approaches, these extra dollars will help families meet their basic needs. The rest of our agenda, including the bipartisan budget we will sign, is laser-focused on helping every community thrive by expanding paths to good-paying jobs, lowering the cost of childcare, and repairing bridges and water infrastructure.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

The additional payment is the result of remaining Fiscal Year 2021 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) block grant dollars allocated to the Home Heating Credit program.

Those who receive the additional credit are households that filed a 2020 MI-1040CR-7 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

Households with seniors, disabled individuals or children under five-years-old are receiving $200. Other eligible households are receiving $100.

Anyone who has not yet applied for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit has until Sept. 30 each year to submit their application.

The Home Heating Credit application form can be obtained at www.michigan.gov/taxes. Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website.

Anyone with questions about their Home Heating Credit can contact Treasury at: Michigan Department of Treasury, Customer Contact Section, P.O. Box 30058, Lansing, MI 48909, or call 517-636-4486. For information regarding heating assistance, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website