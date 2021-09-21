On Mackinac Island, Whitmer to announce economic agenda

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Connor Bayou Park in Robinson Township on July 6, 2021, to encourage the Legislature to spend $150 million on local parks.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss economic initiatives.

The 2 p.m. press conference will stream live on woodtv.com. It is being held on Mackinac Island, where the governor and other major players in Michigan are gathered for the annual Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Mackinac Policy Conference.

Whitmer is expected to “unveil an economic agenda focused on growing Michigan’s middle class, supporting small businesses, and investing in community” with the goal of coming out of the pandemic strong.

The governor will be joined by state Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin, Detroit Regional Chamber President and CEO Sandy Baruah and Community Economic Development Association of Michigan Executive Director Luke Forrest.

The Mackinac Policy Conference began Monday and runs until Thursday. The annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic and this year pushed back to fall rather than being held in the spring as usual. The economic coming out of the pandemic is expected to be a major theme.