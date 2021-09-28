Two U.P. communities to receive funding for water system upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba and Houghton are two of the eleven communities selected across Michigan to receive money from the Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds for water-related infrastructure improvements.

According to release from Governor Whitmer’s office,

The CDBG Water-Related Infrastructure program assists low- and moderate-income communities in making improvements or upgrades to their existing water, sewer, and wastewater public infrastructure systems. Grants are awarded to eligible communities on a competitive basis and are able to be used to improve or replace water lines, water mains and related facilities, and sanitary and storm sewer lines and related facilities.

“The city of Escanaba is grateful to have been selected as a recipient of CDBG funding for improvements to our water plant,” said Escanaba Water-Wastewater Superintendent Jeff Lampi. “MEDC’s contribution will be of great help in providing safe, quality drinking water to our community. This grant has helped make this project possible at this time.”

Escanaba and Houghton were two of 61 communities that applied for grants.

2021 Water-Related Infrastructure Grant winners:

Applicant/Communities CDBG Request Total Local Match City of Bangor 969,112 184,593 City of Escanaba 1,800,000 600,000 Village of Fowlerville 1,900,000 896,069 City of Hart 810,000 270,000 City of Hartford 1,835,900 319,850 City of Houghton 1,035,000 345,000 Village of Middleville 750,000 150,000 City of Morenci 2,000,000 478,452 City of Rogers City 1,200,000 400,000 Village of Shelby 637,500 212,500 City of West Branch 2,000,000 1,500,000 TOTAL $14,937,512 $5,356,465

You can read the full release from the MEDC here.