LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba and Houghton are two of the eleven communities selected across Michigan to receive money from the Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds for water-related infrastructure improvements.
According to release from Governor Whitmer’s office,
The CDBG Water-Related Infrastructure program assists low- and moderate-income communities in making improvements or upgrades to their existing water, sewer, and wastewater public infrastructure systems. Grants are awarded to eligible communities on a competitive basis and are able to be used to improve or replace water lines, water mains and related facilities, and sanitary and storm sewer lines and related facilities.
“The city of Escanaba is grateful to have been selected as a recipient of CDBG funding for improvements to our water plant,” said Escanaba Water-Wastewater Superintendent Jeff Lampi. “MEDC’s contribution will be of great help in providing safe, quality drinking water to our community. This grant has helped make this project possible at this time.”
Escanaba and Houghton were two of 61 communities that applied for grants.
2021 Water-Related Infrastructure Grant winners:
|Applicant/Communities
|CDBG Request
|Total Local Match
|City of Bangor
|969,112
|184,593
|City of Escanaba
|1,800,000
|600,000
|Village of Fowlerville
|1,900,000
|896,069
|City of Hart
|810,000
|270,000
|City of Hartford
|1,835,900
|319,850
|City of Houghton
|1,035,000
|345,000
|Village of Middleville
|750,000
|150,000
|City of Morenci
|2,000,000
|478,452
|City of Rogers City
|1,200,000
|400,000
|Village of Shelby
|637,500
|212,500
|City of West Branch
|2,000,000
|1,500,000
|TOTAL
|$14,937,512
|$5,356,465
You can read the full release from the MEDC here.
Latest Stories
- Two U.P. communities to receive funding for water system upgrades
- Congress faces packed agenda as Senate Republicans block bill to fund the government
- Former rivals partnering on ballot proposal to add Michigan to popular vote compact
- New law gives some 17-year-old criminals another chance
- Still growing! Powerball jackpot hits $570 million