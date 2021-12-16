MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 41 businesses in 28 Michigan communities will receive funding to support job growth and economic development. Four of those businesses are in the Upper Peninsula.

Thursday’s announcement from Governor Whitmer brings more than a million dollars in grants to small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main grant program.

“The Match on Main grants are helping us put small businesses first and build on the 145,000 jobs we added last year by continuing to invest in our communities and main streets across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am so grateful to our hardworking, innovative small business owners who form the backbone of our economy, create jobs, and help countless local communities thrive. We will continue investing in them as we usher in a new era of economic prosperity for Michigan.” 

“Thriving small businesses are what make Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.” 

December 2021 Match on Main grant winners: 

RECIPIENT BUSINESS NAME GRANT 
City of Houghton Bruce Rundman/dba Good Times Music $25,000 
City of Marquette Downtown Development Authority Ore Dock Brewing Company, LLC $25,000 
Sault Sainte Marie Downtown Development Authority Shilts Enterprises, Inc./dba Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts $25,000  
City of Marquette Downtown Development Authority Superior Culture $25,000  
Charlevoix DDA Smoke on the Water $25,000 
City of Petoskey Old Town Emmet LLC/dba Tom and Dick’s Party Store $25,000  
City of Cadillac Owl Eye Coffee Roasters LLC   $25,000 
City of Manistee Blue Fish Kitchen, LLC  $25,000 
Charlevoix DDA CAFE MERIA, LLC $25,000  
Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street Rolling Oak Brewing Company LLC/dba Rolling Oak Brewing $18,807 
Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street Three Fires Company, LLC/dba White Pine and Petals $25,000 
City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority Hopside Brewery $21,250 
City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority The Fresh Palate LLC/dba Backyard’s  $25,000  
City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority Kryska Designs, LLC/dba Hair Design/Shine Boutique & Tanning $25,000 
City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority Cottage & Main, LLC/dba Cheboygan Coffee Roasters $25,000 
Grand Haven Main Street – Downtown Development Authority SJW Corporation/dba JW’s Food and Spirits $25,000 
Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc. 601 Browned Butter LLC/dba Brown Butter Creperie and Café $25,000  
Wayland Main Street/DDA Ottomatic, Inc./dba Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill $25,000  
Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc. LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics LLC $25,000 
City of Allegan Tantrick Brewing Co, LLC  $25,000  
City of Gladwin Pale Blue Smoking Co., LLC/dba Pale Blue at the Stone House $25,000  
City of Gladwin The Homestead, LLC $25,000 
Middle Michigan Development Corporation Richli, Inc./dba Blue Gator Sports Pub and Grill $25,000 
Middle Michigan Development Corporation Olive Grove Properties/dba Ginkgo Tree Inn $25,000 
Saginaw Downtown Development Authority Gee’Ques LLC $25,000  
Middle Michigan Development Corporation Not So Shabby Gifts and Primitives, L.L.C./dba Up North Coffee $25,000 
City of Swartz Creek AVH Lockhart LLC/dba Burrito Bro’s/Back Alley Subs $25,000 
Lapeer Downtown Development Authority Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer, Inc $25,000 
Lapeer Downtown Development Authority Wood Chips LLC/dba Woodchips BBQ $25,000 
City of St Johns HBH Consulting, LLC/dba Fab Five Design, LLC $25,000 
City of Lansing Strange Matter Coffee/dba Strange Matter Coffee LLC $25,000 
City of Lansing Lansing Art Gallery, Inc./dba Lansing Art Gallery & Educational Center $25,000 
Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance Marshall Hardware LLC $25,000 
City of Niles dba Niles Downtown Development Authority Apothica Teas, LLC $21,000  
Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven Rocket Time Amusements Inc./dba Rocket Arcade $25,000 
Village of Cassopolis 144 Broadway LLC/dba The 144 Market $25,000 
Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven Rock “N” Road Cycle $25,000 
Albion Economic Development Corporation Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop $25,000 
Jackson Downtown Development Authority Jackson Candle Company $25,000 
Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority Earthen Jar Inc $25,000 
Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority Pearl Street Ventures, LLC/dba Bellflower Restaurant $25,000 
 TOTAL  $1,011,057 