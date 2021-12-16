MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 41 businesses in 28 Michigan communities will receive funding to support job growth and economic development. Four of those businesses are in the Upper Peninsula.
Thursday’s announcement from Governor Whitmer brings more than a million dollars in grants to small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main grant program.
“The Match on Main grants are helping us put small businesses first and build on the 145,000 jobs we added last year by continuing to invest in our communities and main streets across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am so grateful to our hardworking, innovative small business owners who form the backbone of our economy, create jobs, and help countless local communities thrive. We will continue investing in them as we usher in a new era of economic prosperity for Michigan.”
“Thriving small businesses are what make Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”
December 2021 Match on Main grant winners:
|RECIPIENT
|BUSINESS NAME
|GRANT
|City of Houghton
|Bruce Rundman/dba Good Times Music
|$25,000
|City of Marquette Downtown Development Authority
|Ore Dock Brewing Company, LLC
|$25,000
|Sault Sainte Marie Downtown Development Authority
|Shilts Enterprises, Inc./dba Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts
|$25,000
|City of Marquette Downtown Development Authority
|Superior Culture
|$25,000
|Charlevoix DDA
|Smoke on the Water
|$25,000
|City of Petoskey
|Old Town Emmet LLC/dba Tom and Dick’s Party Store
|$25,000
|City of Cadillac
|Owl Eye Coffee Roasters LLC
|$25,000
|City of Manistee
|Blue Fish Kitchen, LLC
|$25,000
|Charlevoix DDA
|CAFE MERIA, LLC
|$25,000
|Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street
|Rolling Oak Brewing Company LLC/dba Rolling Oak Brewing
|$18,807
|Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street
|Three Fires Company, LLC/dba White Pine and Petals
|$25,000
|City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority
|Hopside Brewery
|$21,250
|City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority
|The Fresh Palate LLC/dba Backyard’s
|$25,000
|City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority
|Kryska Designs, LLC/dba Hair Design/Shine Boutique & Tanning
|$25,000
|City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority
|Cottage & Main, LLC/dba Cheboygan Coffee Roasters
|$25,000
|Grand Haven Main Street – Downtown Development Authority
|SJW Corporation/dba JW’s Food and Spirits
|$25,000
|Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc.
|601 Browned Butter LLC/dba Brown Butter Creperie and Café
|$25,000
|Wayland Main Street/DDA
|Ottomatic, Inc./dba Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill
|$25,000
|Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc.
|LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics LLC
|$25,000
|City of Allegan
|Tantrick Brewing Co, LLC
|$25,000
|City of Gladwin
|Pale Blue Smoking Co., LLC/dba Pale Blue at the Stone House
|$25,000
|City of Gladwin
|The Homestead, LLC
|$25,000
|Middle Michigan Development Corporation
|Richli, Inc./dba Blue Gator Sports Pub and Grill
|$25,000
|Middle Michigan Development Corporation
|Olive Grove Properties/dba Ginkgo Tree Inn
|$25,000
|Saginaw Downtown Development Authority
|Gee’Ques LLC
|$25,000
|Middle Michigan Development Corporation
|Not So Shabby Gifts and Primitives, L.L.C./dba Up North Coffee
|$25,000
|City of Swartz Creek
|AVH Lockhart LLC/dba Burrito Bro’s/Back Alley Subs
|$25,000
|Lapeer Downtown Development Authority
|Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer, Inc
|$25,000
|Lapeer Downtown Development Authority
|Wood Chips LLC/dba Woodchips BBQ
|$25,000
|City of St Johns
|HBH Consulting, LLC/dba Fab Five Design, LLC
|$25,000
|City of Lansing
|Strange Matter Coffee/dba Strange Matter Coffee LLC
|$25,000
|City of Lansing
|Lansing Art Gallery, Inc./dba Lansing Art Gallery & Educational Center
|$25,000
|Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance
|Marshall Hardware LLC
|$25,000
|City of Niles dba Niles Downtown Development Authority
|Apothica Teas, LLC
|$21,000
|Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven
|Rocket Time Amusements Inc./dba Rocket Arcade
|$25,000
|Village of Cassopolis
|144 Broadway LLC/dba The 144 Market
|$25,000
|Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven
|Rock “N” Road Cycle
|$25,000
|Albion Economic Development Corporation
|Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop
|$25,000
|Jackson Downtown Development Authority
|Jackson Candle Company
|$25,000
|Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority
|Earthen Jar Inc
|$25,000
|Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority
|Pearl Street Ventures, LLC/dba Bellflower Restaurant
|$25,000
|TOTAL
|$1,011,057