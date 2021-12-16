MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 41 businesses in 28 Michigan communities will receive funding to support job growth and economic development. Four of those businesses are in the Upper Peninsula.

Thursday’s announcement from Governor Whitmer brings more than a million dollars in grants to small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main grant program.

“The Match on Main grants are helping us put small businesses first and build on the 145,000 jobs we added last year by continuing to invest in our communities and main streets across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am so grateful to our hardworking, innovative small business owners who form the backbone of our economy, create jobs, and help countless local communities thrive. We will continue investing in them as we usher in a new era of economic prosperity for Michigan.”

“Thriving small businesses are what make Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”

December 2021 Match on Main grant winners: