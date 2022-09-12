MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A nationwide search has returned four candidates who will visit Northern Michigan University with the goal of being selected as the next University President.

The candidates will be on campus between September 15 and 22. They will each spend two days in various sessions with groups and individuals. They will also participate in public receptions.

“The Presidential Search Advisory Committee is very excited to have selected four excellent candidates for on-campus interviews. I want to thank the members of the committee for their hard work and perseverance,” said Chris Greer, chair of the presidential search committee and dean of students at NMU. “It is important for us to conduct an open search and to be transparent about the process. We hope that students, faculty, staff, and the community will take advantage of the opportunity to meet each candidate and provide feedback to the Board of Trustees.”

The names and bios of each candidate will be released the day prior to their visit. All information and schedules will be available at nmu.edu/presidentialsearch.

The full NMU Board of Trustees will interview candidates the week of September 26 with an announcement to follow.