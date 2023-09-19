GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) — The first round of interviews have been scheduled as Gwinn Area Community Schools searches to find a new superintendent.

Gwinn Area Community Schools board members have narrowed the search down to just a handful of candidates and have set a date for them and the public to hear from them for the first time.

The candidates all come from careers in education. Here is what we know about them so far:

Joanna Bennink is currently the Director of the West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics in Spring Lake. She holds Master’s degrees in education and business administration.

Travis Depuydt is currently the principal at the junior high/high school with Bark River-Harris Schools, west of Escanaba. He holds a degree in education.

Ezekiel Ohan is a secondary principal with Detroit Public Schools and holds a Master’s degree in education.

The interviews will happen on Monday, Sept. 25 at the library in the local middle/high school. Interviews are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and each interview is slated to last an hour. Interim Superintendent Sara Croney is also on the schedule to be interviewed after the external candidates.

The public is encouraged to attend; there will be opportunities to give feedback after the candidates are interviewed.