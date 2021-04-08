Michigan denied standardized testing waiver for this year

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has denied Michigan’s request to waive standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.

The announcement that came late Tuesday means that in the next few weeks students must take the exams that the state Education Department has said take away from important time for teachers to catch up students on what they might have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state had hoped to substitute standardized testing with benchmark examinations to inform parents and teachers of areas in need of review. But the federal Education Department did not grant the request made in January.