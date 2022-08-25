RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches.

According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.

There are punishments for each offense and a student could end up getting placed for expulsion. Here is the breakdown for each offense:

First Offense If there is no deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) the student’s phone is confiscated and placed in the office. Parents will be notified and will be required to pick up the device. If there is deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) phone will be confiscated, and student will be issued a one-day out-of-school suspension and will be placed on a student behavior contract.

Second Offense If there is no deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) the student’s phone is confiscated and a one-day suspension is issued and the student will be placed on a student behavior contract. If there is deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) phone will be confiscated, student will be issued a two-day out-of-school suspension and will be placed on a student behavior contract.

Third Offense If there is no deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) the student’s phone is confiscated and a two-day suspension is issued and disciplinary action will be taken that align with the student behavior contract. If there is deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) phone will be confiscated, student will be issued a three-day out-of-school suspension and will be placed on a student behavior contract.

Fourth Offense If there is no deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) the student’s phone is confiscated and a three-day suspension is issued. Mandatory parent meetings will be scheduled to review steps moving forward which may be additional suspension days or expulsion. If there is deceit (fake phone hidden in pouch) the student’s phone is confiscated and a four-day suspension is issued. Mandatory parent meetings will be scheduled to review steps moving forward which may be additional suspension days or expulsion.

Fifth Offense Students will be placed up for expulsion



On Yondr’s website, the pouch locks when it is closed. As guests flow into the designated phone-free area the pouch is locked and then unlocked when exiting the area.

Students are responsible for the Yondr pouches, and if it is lost or damaged there is a fee of $20. Administration will reportedly check the pouches throughout the school year.

All earbuds and smartwatches also must be kept off and away.