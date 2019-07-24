Effort to provide services to survivors of sexual assault

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Victim Services, has issued two new Requests for Proposals (RFP) to provide services to survivors of sexual assault.

The first RFP is for Sexual Assault Comprehensive Services. Funding awarded through this grant supports efforts to help survivors heal from sexual assault trauma through direct intervention and related assistance from agencies such as sexual assault programs through 24-hour sexual assault hotline/helplines, crisis intervention, individual and group supportive counseling and medical and criminal justice accompaniment.

A companion RFP for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) services is also available. SANE programs are designed to respond to sexual assault patients’ emotional and physical needs as well as evidentiary needs for prosecution.

A primary goal of a SANE nurse is to preserve their patients’ dignity, ensure that victims are not re-traumatized by the exam and assist patients in gaining control by allowing them to make the decisions throughout the medical exam/evidence collection process. This grant will support sexual assault forensic examinations, supportive counseling, advocacy, and supportive services.

Eligible applicants include non-profit and other non-governmental agencies and tribal governments, with a primary mission of providing intervention, advocacy, accompaniment, support services and related assistance for adults, youth and child victims of sexual assault.

The SANE grant is a companion grant program to the Sexual Assault Comprehensive Services program. Applications for the SANE program without a companion application for the Sexual Assault Comprehensive Services program will not be accepted.

Grant applications are due Aug. 16 by at 3 p.m. The program period begins Oct. 1, 2019 and ends Sept. 30, 2020.

For more information about these funding opportunities or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select “Bureau of Community Services” under Current Grants.