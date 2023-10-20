DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The option to recall three Delta County commissioners may be on the ballot next year, according to the county clerk.

Clerk Nancy Przewrocki confirmed to Local 3 that enough valid signatures had been collected to advance the recall of District 4 Commissioner David Moyle. 671 signatures were validated of the 666 needed, according to the clerk.

Her office is still working to verify the 1,233 signatures submitted to recall District 3 Commissioner Bob Barron, for whom 1,001 valid signatures are needed to advance a recall. As of Thursday, signatures supporting the recall of District 5 Commissioner Robert Petersen, whose recall threshold is 775 signatures.

The effort has been underway since February to recall three Delta County commissioners after a vote to fire then-Administrator Emily DeSalvo at a Feb. 7 commission meeting.

Before the vote, the floor was given to then-Administrator DeSalvo, who spoke out in defense of her work with the county, and unethical actions from commissioners Moyle, Barron, and Petersen.

“The board is my boss, and my role is to give them information in my professional opinion. If my work displeases the board, it is in their power to dismiss me,” DeSalvo said. “During my time in this position I have received emails from sitting commissioners, or sat in meetings with commissioners in which I was told not to voice my concerns for the county, not to engage in information finding, and not to perform duties within my job description.”

“I am concerned this board is more concerned about their political capital or personal gain than serving the county. the board’s recent elimination of the ethics committee supports this. I am speaking tonight to remind the board that self-serving interests of board members should not be brought to local government at this level,” DeSalvo said.

After her comments, Commissioner Barron and Petersen back the motion to terminate DeSalvo.

Commissioner Malnar then said, “I don’t know where this board is headed, but it looks like it’s going down in the tubes. Words can’t describe it. I think it’s wrong, dead-beat wrong. I don’t know what you’re thinking.”

In a roll call vote, the commission voted 3-2 in favor of termination, with Malnar and Viau in the minority.

This is a developing story. Local 3 will bring you the latest updates right here and on air.