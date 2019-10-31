EGLE awards grants to collect, recycle scrap tires

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — More than $1.2 million has been awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to help several U.P. communities and other places in the state pay for scrap tire drop-off events and tire cleanups.

According to a press release from EGLE, improperly dumped scrap tires pose a fire hazard and create mosquito breeding grounds. Recycled scrap tires can be used in asphalt to pave roads, in gardens, playgrounds, and in the manufacturing processes.

The U.P. causes receiving money are listed below.

Superior Watershed Partnership, $70,000; Mathias Twp. in Alger County, $2,000; Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, $4,000; City of Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation, $4,334; Norway Twp. in Dickinson County, $22,000; Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority, $65,000; Schoolcraft County, $2,000.