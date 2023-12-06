MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy held a public forum to get ideas and input from community members.

“So, we are traveling the State of Michigan, and we are doing in person and virtual events to gather additional input on how to implement MI Healthy Climate Plan,” said Cory Connolly, Climate Energy Advisor. “We have a pretty incredible moment with all the federal funding coming in. We want to make sure we really get folks input on what the biggest priorities are. So tonight, we are really hoping to get input from the people of Marquette and the region.”

The department knows that the public understand the challenges that climate changes presents across the state. they are hoping to reduce carbon neutrality, investments in homes, as well as investments in renewable energy. They are hoping to have the people of the State of Michigan involved in this transition as much as possible.

If you missed the event, they are hosting virtual events and have a live project submission forum opened till December 15th.

