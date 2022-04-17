GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says Michiganders are recycling now more than ever.

On Monday morning, EGLE will release their analysis showing that Michigan recycling is at an all-time high. The department is also set to announce approximately $7 million in infrastructure grants.

EGLE says recycling businesses and groups across the state will benefit from these grants, including one business in West Michigan. Wormies, a composting business that specializes in vermicomposting, will receive approximately $275,000 in grant money.

EGLE says the grant will support the business’ plan to move to a new, 13-acre site in Cascade Township that will feature a multitude of new resources for the business, including a regenerative natural ecosystem farm, pollinator gardens and more.

Renew Michigan is providing the grant money to EGLE as part of the NextCycle Michigan Initiative. Both Renew Michigan and NextCycle are a part of a push to promote recycling activities across the state.

“We’re seeing that growth; we’re seeing more and more recycling available,” says EGLE Recycling Market Development Specialist Matt Flechter.

Businesses and groups in Detroit, Pontiac, Flint, Alpena and in the U.P. are also seeing grant money towards the NextCycle Initiative.

“We’re seeing investment in Michigan like we’ve never seen before in recycling,” said Flechter.

The formal announcements are set to be made on Monday in a virtual news conference at 10:30 a.m. You can stream it here, on woodtv.com.