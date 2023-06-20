ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Eight current and former employees of the Alger Correctional Facility are facing felony charges in connection to the 2019 in-custody death of a former inmate, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

The charges allege that former inmate Jonathan Lancaster ceased eating and drinking while incarcerated at the facility. Lancaster was placed in restraints in an observation cell, where he remained for three days before his death.

Nessel alleges that Lancaster received no medical attention until after his death, despite losing over 50 pounds over the course of fifteen days and the facility’s operators having knowledge of his deteriorating condition.

Those facing charges are four registered nurses who attended to Lancaster in his final days, two corrections officers present at the time of his death, the facility’s former Acting Warden, and the facility’s former Assistant Deputy.

The full list of those charged and their corresponding charges are as follows:

Former Acting Warden Scott Sprader One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Paul Zelenak One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Nathan Moser One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Barbara Bedient One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, John Crane One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former MDOC Sargent Jason Denman One Count – Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

MDOC Officer Shawn Brinkman One Count – Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony



“This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision,” said Nessel. “These are serious, and numerous, charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendants shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster. The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met.”

Investigation into the case was conducted by Michigan State Police.