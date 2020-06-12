Michigan Coronavirus: Eight more COVID-19 related deaths in the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded eight more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Thursday confirmed 125 more cases of the virus, state data shows.

The figures released Friday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 5,745 and the total number of cases to 59,621 since the outbreak began in March.

Updated estimates on recoveries will be released Saturday.

In Wayne County, which has seen the worst of the outbreak but where things have been much better in recent weeks, there have been 20,948 confirmed cases since the outbreak began (an increase of 34 over the day prior) and 2,547 deaths (four more). Oakland County has had 8,533 confirmed cases and 1,021 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,857 cases and 844 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,078 cases and 256 deaths.

In Kent County, there were 15 more cases confirmed for a total of 4,044 since the outbreak started.

Only one county, Ontonagon in the Upper Peninsula, has not confirmed a case — though health officials there told WOOD TV8’s UP sister station WJMN that limited testing, especially toward the beginning of the outbreak, means there may have been mild cases that were never identified.

Most people can now get tested for COVID-19 and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

The outbreak is trending down, so more regions of the state and sectors of the economy are reopening. This week in northern Michigan, barber shops and hair salons reopened, as did venues, though capacity limits are in effect. Barber shops and salons reopen in the rest of the state Monday, plus sleep-away summer camps and school-related sports can resume.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.