UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Voters in 11 U.P. counties will cast their ballots on Tuesday in Michigan’s 2023 May election.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time this morning and will be open until 8 p.m. You have the right to vote as long as you are in line by 8 p.m.
The issues up for decision on Tuesday’s Election Day include education millages, school district bond proposals, governmental operating millages, and more. You can stay up to date with all of the day’s voting results as they become available by clicking the button below:
You can find a sample ballot for your voting jurisdiction with additional details on each race through the Michigan Secretary of State.
Below is a list of the races on the ballot in each county:
ALGER
- Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
- Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal
BARAGA
- N.I.C.E. Community School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
- Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal
CHIPPEWA
- Bruce Township Emergency Medical Services Millage
- Superior Township Trustee Recall Election
DICKINSON
- School District of the City of Iron Mountain General Obligation Unlimited Tax Bond Proposal
GOGEBIC
- Ironwood Area School Of Gogebic County Bond Proposal
- Watersmeet Township Operating Millage Renewal
HOUGHTON
- Houghton County Renewal of County Road Millage
- Renewal of Building and Maintenance Millage in Calumet Township
- Chassell Township Recreation Millage
- Chassell Township Schools Operating Millage Proposal
- Duncan Township Operation Millage Renewal
- Duncan Township Fire Services Millage Renewal
- Duncan Township Ambulance Services Millage Renewal
- Duncan Township Fire Truck Millage Renewal
- Franklin Township Precinct 1 Fire Department Fund (Quincy/Franklin)
- Franklin Township Millage Proposal For Fire Apparatus
- Franklin Township Millage Proposal For Road Improvements
- Franklin Township Precinct 2 Fire Department Fund (Ripley)
- Stanton Township Road Millage
- Torch Lake Township Road Improvement Millage Renewal Proposal
MACKINAC
- St. Ignace Area Schools General Obligation Unlimited Tax Bond Proposal
- Mackinac Island City Alderperson
MARQUETTE
- N.I.C.E. Community School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
- Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal
MENOMINEE
- I. Menominee Area Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
- II. Menominee Area Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal
ONTONAGON
- Operating Millage Renewal
- Stannard Township General Fund Millage Proposal (Cemetery And Park Maintenance)
- Stannard Township Fire Department Fund Proposal (Operation And Maintenance)
SCHOOLCRAFT
- Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
- Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal
For additional voter information from the Michigan Secretary of State, click here.