UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Voters in 11 U.P. counties will cast their ballots on Tuesday in Michigan’s 2023 May election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time this morning and will be open until 8 p.m. You have the right to vote as long as you are in line by 8 p.m.

The issues up for decision on Tuesday's Election Day include education millages, school district bond proposals, governmental operating millages, and more.

You can find a sample ballot for your voting jurisdiction with additional details on each race through the Michigan Secretary of State.

Below is a list of the races on the ballot in each county:

ALGER

Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal

BARAGA

N.I.C.E. Community School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal

CHIPPEWA

Bruce Township Emergency Medical Services Millage

Superior Township Trustee Recall Election

DICKINSON

School District of the City of Iron Mountain General Obligation Unlimited Tax Bond Proposal

GOGEBIC

Ironwood Area School Of Gogebic County Bond Proposal

Watersmeet Township Operating Millage Renewal

HOUGHTON

Houghton County Renewal of County Road Millage

Renewal of Building and Maintenance Millage in Calumet Township

Chassell Township Recreation Millage

Chassell Township Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Duncan Township Operation Millage Renewal

Duncan Township Fire Services Millage Renewal

Duncan Township Ambulance Services Millage Renewal

Duncan Township Fire Truck Millage Renewal

Franklin Township Precinct 1 Fire Department Fund (Quincy/Franklin)

Franklin Township Millage Proposal For Fire Apparatus

Franklin Township Millage Proposal For Road Improvements

Franklin Township Precinct 2 Fire Department Fund (Ripley)

Stanton Township Road Millage

Torch Lake Township Road Improvement Millage Renewal Proposal

MACKINAC

St. Ignace Area Schools General Obligation Unlimited Tax Bond Proposal

Mackinac Island City Alderperson

MARQUETTE

N.I.C.E. Community School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal

MENOMINEE

I. Menominee Area Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

II. Menominee Area Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal

ONTONAGON

Operating Millage Renewal

Stannard Township General Fund Millage Proposal (Cemetery And Park Maintenance)

Stannard Township Fire Department Fund Proposal (Operation And Maintenance)

SCHOOLCRAFT

Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal

