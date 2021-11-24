Elgton Jenkins placed on IR, David Bakhtiari reportedly underwent new surgery

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley, from left, sits on the bench with offensive guard Elgton Jenkins and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have officially placed offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins on the injured reserve list.

The team announced the move on Tuesday afternoon along with the signing of offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jenkins’ 2021-22 season will come to an end with the move to the IR.

#Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari had arthroscopic surgery recently to clean up the knee that was reconstructed back in January, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo. Bakhtiari won’t practice or play again this week, but there’s optimism he’ll be back for the stretch run. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2021

The NFL Network is reporting that Packers left-tackle David Bakhtiari recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up his reconstructed knee.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL at the end of last season during a team practice. He has yet to play a game this year, but returned to the practice field in late October before sitting out the last week. It would now make sense why Bakhtiari wasn’t practicing with the team as of late.

The Packers are reportedly still hopeful for Bakhtiari’s return this season for the team’s stretch run.