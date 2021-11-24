Elgton Jenkins placed on IR, David Bakhtiari reportedly underwent new surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have officially placed offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins on the injured reserve list.
The team announced the move on Tuesday afternoon along with the signing of offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster.
Jenkins’ 2021-22 season will come to an end with the move to the IR.
The NFL Network is reporting that Packers left-tackle David Bakhtiari recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up his reconstructed knee.
Bakhtiari tore his ACL at the end of last season during a team practice. He has yet to play a game this year, but returned to the practice field in late October before sitting out the last week. It would now make sense why Bakhtiari wasn’t practicing with the team as of late.
The Packers are reportedly still hopeful for Bakhtiari’s return this season for the team’s stretch run.