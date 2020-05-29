Elk and bear license application sales deadline approaching

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The time to purchase elk and bear license applications is winding down. Don’t miss your chance at entering into the 2020 drawing – apply online by Monday, June 1, at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. You can increase your odds, or even get two tags in a single year, by picking up Pure Michigan Hunt applications while applying for bear and elk licenses.

Previous Pure Michigan Hunt recipient Jerry Peak of Crystal did exactly that. He managed to grab two elk tags that he used to harvest two beautiful, 6-by-6 bull elk. The secret of Jerry’s success? He applied for his elk tag as usual, but he also applied for – and was one of the people drawn for – the Pure Michigan Hunt.

Michigan’s ultimate hunt, the Pure Michigan Hunt offers a chance at licenses to hunt elk, bear, spring and fall turkey and antlerless deer, and get first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Plus, over $4,000 in blinds, sleds, rifles, shotguns and more goes home with each of three lucky hunters. Winners can keep licenses for themselves or transfer them to a friend or loved one. Peak transferred his Pure Michigan Hunt elk tag to his son so they could hunt together.

Pure Michigan Hunt applications are only $5 each. Remember, you can only buy one elk chance and one bear preference point. That’s not the case with the Pure Michigan Hunt, as there is no limit to the number of applications you can buy through Dec. 31.

For more information about the Pure Michigan Hunt, or to apply, visit Michigan.gov/PMH. For more information on how to apply for bear or elk licenses, visit Michigan.gov/Bear or Michigan.gov/Elk.

Curious about the work your Pure Michigan Hunt and hunting license dollars support? Check out the DNR Wildlife Division’s annual reports.