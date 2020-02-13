Elminating food waste and providing meals in Delta County

News
Posted: / Updated:

Aldi’s manager, Avery Hamlin, and Bay College TRiO Student Support Services student, Kaitlin Halvorson, celebrate the successful partnership between Bay College and Aldi’s Store #41.

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A partnership in Escanaba has already helped to provide thousands of meals. The Aldi Store #41 has been recently recognized for contributing to Feeding America West Michigan’s record-setting 2019, with over 6.25 million meals rescued from over their 100 retail partners across the state.  In 2019, Escanaba’s store donated 4,634 meals to the Bay College Food Pantry.

Aldi has been working with the Bay College Food Pantry, a Feeding America member, since 2017. Overstock, short-dated items, or products with lightly damaged packaging are donated by Aldi to the pantry for student use. Aldi’s states that this allows them to “positively impact their local communities through food donations while also supporting their goals to limit environmental impact by reducing waste.” 

Aldi’s manager Avery Hamlin and TRiO student Kaitlin Halvorson, have been recognized for their work and impact on the program during the record-setting year.  Halvorson performed all of the pick-ups for Bay College while store manager Hamlin and her staff pulled and prepared all of the items for pick-up.

The food pantry is open 2-4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-3 p.m. 1:00 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.  The pantry is located in the Student Center building next to the Bay College Bookstore on Escanaba’s campus. 

To learn more about Bay College’s TRiO program or the Student Food Pantry, please Email TRiO at trio@baycollege.edu or call 906-217-4133.

