LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State Police have confirmed the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Police tell 6 News they do not believe the threat to be credible and are conducting sweeps, with K-9 deputies, as of 11 a.m.

The building will remain closed for the remainder of the day, according to police.

At least four other state capitols also received bomb threats today including Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Connecticut.

State police were not able to confirm who or what office the email threat was set to this morning.

This remains an active investigation. 6 News will update this story as new information is confirmed.