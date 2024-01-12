Hello,

After careful consideration and thorough evaluation, the Iron Mountain Animal Hospital has decided to discontinue on-call services effective January 1st, 2024. We understand the importance of these services, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our primary concern is the well being of our patients and our overall availability to our clients.

This change will enable us to allocate more time and resources during regular hours to increase our capacity to provide veterinary care. By focusing our staffing efforts on daytime appointments, we aim to accommodate more patients efficiently while ensuring exceptional care and attention. We understand the importance of accessibility to veterinary care and believe this adjustment will streamline our scheduling process, making it easier for you to secure appointments during our operating hours.

Like most small businesses, the veterinary industry is challenged by the lack of able employees to accommodate the rigorous demands of our profession. A work-life balance is essential in attracting and maintaining the quality personnel required to maintain our high standards of care. In doing so, we will be better equipped to serve this community properly.

It’s important to note that we will continue to provide 24 hour hospitalization services as needed. This change in our schedule will also increase our ability to provide urgent care services during hours for the entire area. During our normal business hours, we will always be here in case of a life threatening emergency with your pet. As long as you call us before 5pm, we will still address any emergencies that day, even if it keeps us here past business hours.

Our clinic will still be providing Guardian Vets phone triage service. Guardian Vets will assist in assessing your pet’s condition to determine if it necessitates immediate attention or can wait until our regular operating hours. If emergent care is needed, you will be directed to the nearest emergency center, which can be found here. You can also find a list of all regional emergency centers on our website at https://ironmountainanimalhospital.com/emergency-urgent-care/.

We genuinely appreciate your understanding and ongoing support as we strive to enhance our services to better serve our community and their beloved pets. Thank you for your continued trust in our clinic.

The Staff at Iron Mountain Animal Hospital