Emails show contractor was worried about Flint's water

FLINT, Mich. (AP)- Emails show senior employees at an engineering company hired by Flint were concerned about lead in the city’s water but didn’t go public in 2015.

The Guardian and MLive.com say the emails turned up as part of a lawsuit against Veolia North America by the Michigan attorney general’s office.

Veolia is accused of failing to help Flint and state regulators avert the water crisis when Flint used water from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015. In response, Veolia says officials are “trying to create a corporate villain where one does not exist.”

Veolia says analyzing corrosive water for lead wasn’t part of its job.

