CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – The man from Wisconsin accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois, possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter, has been identified.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the incident is identified as 36-year-old Michael Y. Liu from Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

On December 1, 2022, at around 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to an address on the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in the Unincorporated community of Crete for a report of a shooting.

Deputies located three individuals needing immediate medical attention due to various injuries. The Will County Sheriff’s Office reports all three individuals were cut and stabbed with a knife and possibly shot.

Michael Liu’s knife (Photo Credit: Will County Sheriff’s Office)

Inside the residence, deputies located the residents, a 66-year-old female, and her husband, a 68-year-old male, bleeding profusely with multiple injuries.

Authorities also found Liu inside the residence, bleeding heavily. Liu is the current son-in-law of the couple that resides at the property.

After deputies located the three severely injured individuals, they began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

EMS then transferred all three in critical condition to a local hospital and later to a Chicago area hospital for additional treatment.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were summoned to investigate what happened that evening.

“If it were not for the quick action taken by the deputies on scene, three lives may have been lost that day,” said Sheriff Mike Kelly. “Deputies Harris and Swanson, who are in their first year in law enforcement, did an outstanding job at controlling the scene and providing the injured individuals life-saving aid.”

Liu was scheduled to turn himself into custody at the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility on December 4 for a Domestic Battery conviction from July 2022 and a violation of an order of protection complaint.

Instead, Liu traveled from Oak Creek in an attempt to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s parents. Liu’s vehicle was parked down the street from the couple’s residence.

According to the criminal complaint, Liu allegedly fired several shots in the couple’s direction as they sat in their living room.

Liu missed all of the shots he fired and reportedly broke into the residence by smashing through a glass sliding door.

Liu began firing his weapon inside the house, but after a few bullets, the gun malfunctioned.

Michael Liu’s handgun (Photo Credit: Will County Sheriff’s Office)

The 66-year-old female victim was stabbed several times by Liu once he entered the house. The husband came to her defense but was also stabbed several times during the encounter.

After a brief struggle, officials say the husband wrested Liu to the ground and took away the knife. The husband defended himself and stabbed Liu an estimated 17 times.

After Liu was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Center, where he made several incriminating statements to investigators about the incident.

As for the husband and wife, the wife was released from hospital care, and the husband is in stable condition recovering from his injuries at a Chicago area hospital.

Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were advised that a bench warrant was issued on December 5 by a Waukesha County judge for failing to appear for Liu’s previous conviction in court.

On December 6, detectives secured the no bond warrant from a judge for several offenses, including the following:

Two Counts of Attempted Murder

Five Counts of Home Invasion

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Residential Burglary

Two Counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery

Four Counts of Aggravated Battery

Criminal Trespass to a Residence

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelly was very thankful for the swift action and detective work from his entire department and praised how every individual handled the situation.

My heart goes out to the victims in this senseless heinous attack. It was clear what the offender’s intentions were, the minute he left the state of Wisconsin. I want to thank the Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel that responded to the scene, the deputies that assisted in guarding Mr. Liu inside the hospital, and the detectives and CSI personnel that put all the pieces together in order to make this quick arrest. It was fine work done by everyone. Mike Kelly, Will County Sheriff’s Office

Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is roughly two hours north of Crete, Illinois.

No further information was provided.