Enbridge gets permit for Line 5 steel supports

Courtesy: Enbridge

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit to Enbridge to install 54 steel supports along Line 5 in the Straits. Work starts immediately with the installation of a support at the span that measures more than 75 feet.

Enbridge will continue to do inspections of the system and guide the need for any additional anchors.

According to a press release, 147 supports have been installed on Line 5 since 2002.

The expectation is that work on the span will be done later this week if the weather cooperates.

