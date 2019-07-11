Enbridge moves forward with rock sampling for pipeline tunnel

STRAITS OF MACKINAC — Enbridge is continuing to do research into an underground tunnel to protect the Line 5 pipeline.

A boat is heading to the Straits of Mackinac to start rock sampling of the area. Representatives from Enbridge say the tunnel would make the chances of a pipeline leak reaching the straits virtually zero and the possibility of an anchor strike impossible.

“The Upper Peninsula, it’s a very personal issue in our view, from an energy supply. It’s about people heating their homes with propane reliably and competitively and not having options to do that if Line Five is not in service. So it’s very personal for them. It’s going to be very personal to their bottom line,” says Guy Jarvis, Executive Vice President of Liquids Pipelines at Enbridge.

Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, has filed a lawsuit against Enbridge and is looking to shut down the pipeline completely. While Governor Whitmer has said that she is willing to negotiate with Enbridge to find a safe solution to the pipeline.