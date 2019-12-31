Enbridge retrieves rod from bottom of Straits of Mackinac

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Enbridge Inc. said Monday, June, 17, 2019, it’s moving ahead with collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while preparing for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there. The Canadian company, which has been drilling into the ground on the south side of the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, said it will begin boring into the lakebed this week from a barge in shallow water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) – Enbridge says it has retrieved a 45-foot steel rod that was resting against an underwater oil pipeline where Lakes Michigan and Huron converge. The debris was in the Straits of Mackinac since September. That’s when a borehole collapsed during work in advance of the construction of a tunnel to surround the pipes.

Enbridge says favorable weather conditions allowed it to deploy a remote-operated vehicle to remove the rod Saturday. Under an agreement with Michigan, Enbridge will shut down the underwater segment of Line 5 and replace it with a pipe housed in a tunnel drilled through bedrock beneath the straits.