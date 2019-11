MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ending Hunger Alliance of Marquette is currently seeking volunteers to donate to their Adopt-A-Child Program.

They are collecting various items for children identified as “most in need”, by teachers, counselors, and other professionals in the community.

Kelsey Gatiss with EHAM spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the program.

People interested can either contact Kelsey at (906) 371-0527, kelseyrbraden@gmail.com or message their Facebook Page by clicking here.