Energy company leaves debris in Michigan, delays report

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A Canadian-based energy transportation company’s preparation of a proposed tunnel that would house a petroleum pipeline caused a borehole to collapse in Michigan, which left debris in the waterway.

Petosky News-Review reports that Enbridge Energy had been collecting rock and soil samples, which it finished Sept. 12.

But documents obtained by the newspaper show that the company did not report the incident to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy until Nov. 19.

The tunnel would enclose the Straits of Mackinac’s portion of the 66-year-old pipeline, which is also known as Enbridge Line 5. It runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario. 

