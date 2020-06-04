‘Enough is enough’: Packers release collaborative video responding to recent events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have released a video featuring numerous players and head coach Matt LaFleur following nearly a week and a half of protesting across the nation in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd.

In a Thursday morning tweet, the Packers stated “Enough is enough. It’s time for change.”

Enough is enough.



It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/AS7wP9qz2x — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2020

The almost two-minute long video features Davante Adams, Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers, and numerous others.

It starts with a series of players coming together, saying “I’m embarassed as a human – tired, frustrated, heartbroken, disappointed, distraught, disgusted.”

Cornerback Kevin King continues, saying, “The inhumane murder of George Floyd has become a far too common image in America.”

Adams follows up, saying, “We’re here today to say ‘no more.'” Four additional players echo his statement.

“I’m human, just like all of you,” guard Billy Turner went on to say. “My blood is red and my heart pumps that blood. I’m a human too.”

“I believe the issue is systemic, and because the issue is systemic, we all can play a part in fixing it,” center Corey Linsley adds.

Adams continues, saying “Racism is taught, learned, it’s not something you’re born with. Let’s do a better job of educating our youth and younger people behind this.”

“We come up with real solutions to make significant change,” says LaFleur. “The right actions speak a lot louder than the right words.”

Seven players continue, saying together, “We stand united against racism, against police brutality, we stand against a broken system, against oppression, against injustice.”

Rodgers follows up, saying, “We ask that you listen with an open heart.”

The players concluded the video, saying together that they stand for change.

The Packers previously participated with a viral movement, #BlackOutTuesday, earlier this week.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chimed in with his thoughts on anthem protests on Instagram on Wednesday. Rodgers’ post came not long after comments by Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the issue that have caused a stir around the country.