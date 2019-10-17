EPA supporting cleanups of 2 Michigan toxic hotspots

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The federal government is pledging funds to help advance cleanups of two toxic waste hotspots in Michigan.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will provide $4.3 million toward a $6.6 million cleanup of the Ryerson Creek Outfall site along the shoreline of Muskegon Lake. The area is contaminated with petroleum, metals and hydrocarbon compounds.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy also will support the project.

In the Upper Peninsula, EPA and Honeywell International Inc. will finish a $5.4 million study of how to deal with lead, PCB and arsenic contamination at the Lake Linden Recreational Area and the Hubbell Processing Area. They were polluted during the 20th century copper mining era.

Contaminated sediments will be removed at both sides and along Torch Lake.

