ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – An adult foster home in Escanaba was evacuated on Wednesday night following reports of smoke and flames coming from the building.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety (EDPS), officers were dispatched to St. Jude’s Adult Foster Care, located at 509 South 22nd Street, at approximately 11:28 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. The department received reports of black smoke and flames coming from the back portion of the building.

When officers arrived on scene, St. Jude’s staff was in the process of evacuating tenants from the building. EDPS assisted by placing tenants into patrol vehicles to be transported to Holy Name Catholic School to keep warm.

Officers were advised that the smoke and flames were coming from the building’s kitchen area. When officers entered the building, no flames were located, but heavy smoke was found in the building.

EDPS determined a malfunctioning furnace in the building’s basement was the cause of the smoke. Officers were able to clear the smoke after ventilating the building for several minutes.

All the tenants of St. Jude’s were able to be returned to the home safely and uninjured.

EDPS was assisted in responding to the incident by Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Ford River Township Fire Department, DTE, and Delta County Central Dispatch.