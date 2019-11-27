Closings
Escanaba Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

ESCANABA, Mich. (Radio Results Network) — Escanaba ushered in the holiday season tonight with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in the downtown area.

According to the Radio Results Network, a large crowd of people turned out for the event. Many kids posed for free pictures with Santa Claus.

There were horse-drawn carriage rides offered, free cookies and hot chocolate, and businesses stayed open until 9 as part of the “Black Friday on Tuesday” promotion.

The lights in the garlin across Ludington Street were also lit during the event. Escanaba’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for the night of December 6th.

