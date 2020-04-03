Escanaba City Manager: playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts in city parks closed

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Escanaba has announced that as of Friday, April 3 all parks in the city are closed to any form of a congregation of 10 people or more.

This means basketball and tennis courts, and playground equipment is closed to the public. The parks can still be used for walking, jogging, or bike riding.

Escanaba City Manager Patrick Jordan is asking for city residents to comply with these closures and to social distance when using the parks.

“What we want to deter is congregating of large groups, playing group sports or team sports or any close contact where you share equipment. That kind of thing to stop the spread of the virus. We need to mitigate this thing. But what we’re asking from people is just compliance. Volunteer compliance. As a community, we have to do this together,” said Jordan.

Full statement below: