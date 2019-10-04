Escanaba Department of Public Safety’s Hero Program rewards students by spending time with them

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN)– Escanaba Department of Public is rewarding children who do good by spending time with them.

Cole Dubord, a 2nd grader at Holy Name Catholic School usually travels to school in car. But that’s not how he got there on Friday. Cole rode in on a big red fire truck and it’s all part of the Escanaba Department of Public Safety’s Hero Program.

“We started maybe three or four years ago during the school year,” said Officer Joshua Mayette, Escanaba Department of Public Safety. “The kids get caught being good out on the playground, helping others, helping teachers just doing good in school.”

One student gets to have lunch with an officer and another student gets to do the ride along to school.

“We sprayed the hose and I did the sirens and we had a fun ride and he gave me a bag of stuff, then he asked me lots of questions,” said Cole

10 kids every month that go to school in Escanaba are rewarded this for doing something good.

“I help people with math and I help them clean up their stuff.” said Cole.

“I think that he is a very active young man,” said Officer Mayette. “He was very talkative, very excited about the fire truck and then as soon as he got to school, he just took off running. I don’t think that he could wait to tell everyone else.”

