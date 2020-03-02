Escanaba HS earns Female Diversity Award for computer science

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – College Board has awarded Escanaba High School with the Female Diversity Award.

The award is given to schools with a representative population of more than 50% females within an AP Computer Science course. Out of 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, only 818 have achieved this in 2018-2019.

The course teaches students how to program, code, analyze, and problem solve.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects computer science research jobs will grow 19% by 2026. However, the field statistically remains male-dominated. According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, women earn 18% of computer science bachelor’s degrees in the U.S.

In correspondence, the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award “recognizes schools that are closing the gender gap and engaging more female students in computer science coursework in AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) and AP Computer Science A (AP CSA).”

Escanaba High School has offered the AP Computer Science course for a couple of years, taught by Brent Sauve. Principal Darci Griebel said she was pleasantly surprised when she found out they had earned the award.

“We try to show our females here at Escanaba High School that your opportunities are endless and your possibilities are just out there,” said Griebel. “You can do anything you want to do. Having this type of award just showcases to students that, yes, we are leading the way in these trends and we’re better preparing you for your future.”

Rylee Kuehl is a senior at Escanaba High School, and in the AP Computer Science course. After graduation, Kuehl plans to go to Northern Michigan University to pursue a degree in the medical field.

“I kind of understand technology a lot better now and how computers work. So, going into the medical field, working with a bunch of technology, I’ll be able to understand it better,” said Kuehl.