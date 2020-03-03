Escanaba in Da Moonlight comes to Historic Vista Theater starting on March 5

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Historic Vista Theater in Downtown Negaunee will be bringing Jeff Daniels’ comedy, Escanaba in Da Moonlight to life March 5-8 and March 12-15.

The show features the Soady clan as they reunite for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Peninsula camp, thirty-five-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck.

Kim Joki, director of the play spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what it’s all about.

Show details:

March 5-7 – 7:00 p.m.
March 8 – 2:00 p.m.
March 12-14 – 7:00 p.m.
March 15 – 2:00 p.m.

Adult Tickets: $15 Evenings, $12 Sunday Matinees
Senior (65+) & Students (K-12) $2 off

For more information, click here.

