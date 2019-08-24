Escanaba male arrested for break-in

ESCANABA — In the early morning hours of Thursday, August 22nd, Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the Sav-Mor IGA, 306 Stephenson Avenue.

Upon arrival, Officers observed the glass entry doors smashed. Officers entered the store to search the premises and found no one inside.

Security footage of the incident was obtained with still shots of the suspect being posted on Escanaba Public Safety’s Facebook page.

On, August 23rd, Escanaba Public Safety received tips from the Facebook posting, with several identifying the suspect.

The investigation by Escanaba Public Safety, after receiving the tips, lead investigators to an upper apartment in the 200 block of North 18th Street.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment, which resulted in the discovery of stolen property and evidence from Sav-Mor incident.

Following the execution of the search warrant, a 20-year-old Escanaba male turned himself into Escanaba Public Safety for committing the breaking and entering at the Sav-Mor IGA. The investigation and tips revealed the suspect to be a male and not a female as initially believed.

The 20-year-old male was lodged at the Delta County Correctional Facility on a 10-year felony charge of breaking and entering. The Escanaba man remains lodged at the Delta County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 cash bond pending his arraignment in the 94th District Court.