Escanaba man arrested in connection to stabbing

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Less than a week after a stabbing in Escanaba, police say they’ve made an arrest.

The stabbing happened on December 27th around 9:00 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of South 10th Street . On Thursday, January 2, officers used a search warrant to enter a home in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Escanaba.

The man is being charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. He is being held in the Delta County Jail and his name is not being released.

Here is what the state penal code says about the charges.

