ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Escanaba has been made aware of a potential phone scam involving the shutting off of utilities.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety reminds residents that shut-off notices are brought to the residence by an Escanaba City employee and/or a notice is sent through the mail. The City of Escanaba will never ask for a payment over the phone.

The Department also encourages residents to never provide personal information to unknown sources.