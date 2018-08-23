Escanaba River Bridge labor dispute

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

The US-2 Escanaba River Bridge project has been on hold for most of the summer because of a labor dispute between the contractor and the bridge workers’ union.

According to the Radio Results Network, MDOT announced that the highway will be detoured next Monday for twelve hours so that the project can resume.

The Operating Engineers Union Local 324 says that its workers will not be doing the job because there has been no settlement with the contractor, Zenith Tech of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Union spokesman Dan McKernan tells the Radio Results Network that union members continue to work for Zenith Tech, but any new workers that the company wants to have work the project would not be covered.

RRN News has left messages with Zenith Tech Corporate Counsel Mark Siwanowitz and MDOT spokesman Dan Weingarten seeking comment on how the work will be done without the additional bridge workers that the company needs.

An MDOT press release says that the highway will be closed and detoured between 11 Monday morning and 11 Monday night.

The first half of the $20 million project was done last summer. Bridge work stopped in June of this year, but MDOT has continued working on the highway upgrades on both sides of where the actual span will be built.