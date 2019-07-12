Escanaba Vet Center celebrates 40th anniversary of Vet Center Program

ESCANABA– The Vet Center Program across the country is celebrating 40 years of providing care to veterans.

The Escanaba Vet Center has been around since 2008. The center held an open house today with a special program, cookout and resource information for veterans. One of the purposes of the center was to create easier access for veterans.

“A veteran that’s not traveling three hours to get to a counseling appointment,” said Jim Harsh, Director, Escanaba Vet Center. “It’s more beneficial just to give them the opportunity to see somebody in their own community.”



The Escanaba Vet Center has employees also stationed in Houghton, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie to reach out to all veterans in the U.P. Currently, there are about 31,000 veterans being served in the U.P.