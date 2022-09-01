GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After announcing its 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers have released who will be on its practice squad.

Here is a look at the 12 players that have been signed to Green Bay’s practice squad:

QB Danny Etling

RB Tyler Goodson

RB Patrick Taylor

WR Travis Fulgham

OL Caleb Jones

DL Chris Slayton

DL Jack Heflin

LB La’Darius Hamilton

LB Ray Wilborn

LB Kobe Jones

CB Rico Gafford

CB Kiondre Thomas

Following the announcement of the practice squad, the Green Bay Packers signed safety Rudy Ford and released safety Micah Abernathy.

Ford, a sixth-year player out of Auburn was initially selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. After two seasons in Arizona, he moved across the United States to play for the Philadelphia Eagles for two more years from 2019-2020.

After spending last season with Jacksonville, Ford will move up to Green Bay and wear number 20 for the Green and Gold.